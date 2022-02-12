Anupamaa, 12 February 2022, Written Update: Bapuji apologises to Anupama

In today’s episode, Anupama tells Anuj that she doesn’t care what the society talks about her as she only cares about him. Anuj apologises to her for involving her into his family problems. Anupama consoles him and tells him to dream about new things. Anuj tells he doesn’t want to dream at all as he’s scared that they’ll break and he doesn’t want to go through the pain again. Vanraj asks Leela if she will support him or not. Leela asks him if he’s doing something wrong and Vanraj assures her that he isn’t doing anything wrong.

Leela asks Vanraj if he has any feelings for Malvika. Vanraj tells no as his focus is only work. Paritosh tells Vanraj that they shouldn’t leave Malvika to take over the company solely and tells him that they need to take over. Kavya also agrees to support Vanraj and says she’ll do anything to save their marriage. Vanraj gets shocked. Kavya thinks she should support Vanraj as he has more wealth. Anupama and Anuj dance together and she tries to cheer him up. They sit and talk about their future and think what to do. Anupama tells Anuj that she will start her dance academy.

Anuj asks Anupama if he can get a job there as well. Anupama asks him if he’s thinking of starting a business with her or wants a job there. She then tells him that he can help her with the academy Anuj agrees. GK consoles Malvika as she cries and asks him how could Anuj leave her. Bapuji worries about Anupama and she tells him that she’s fine. Bapuji apologises for not helping Anupama. Anuj tells him that he will come back stronger. Anupama tells Bapuji that she’s scared of what might happen in the future and Bapuji assures everything will be okay.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

