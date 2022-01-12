Anupamaa, 12 January 2022, Written Update: Malvika receives a surprise in the park

In today’s episode, Anupama takes Malvika to the park and is surprised to see Shahs and Anuj dancing and welcoming her. Malvika apologises to them as she couldn’t make it to the party. Pakhi tells her that it’s fine as they could start the party early in the morning. Vanraj suggests Malvika to start afresh as it’s new year and try to live on from her past. The Shahs tell her to find happiness in the smallest of things and try to forget her past as it’s necessary to move ahead. Then, everyone wish a happy new year.

Everyone enjoys the picnic. Anupama asks if Rakhi is fine. Toshu tells she was feeling sick so Kinjal had to leave. Anuj says the party credit go to Anupama and everyone thanks her for the quality time. Malvika thanks Anupama for her support. Anupama asks Anuj to finish his breakfast and he tells her that he’s gaining weight because of her and they both laugh. Anupama tells Anuj to get Malvika consulted by a psychiatrist. Anuj tells there’s a lot of stigma regarding mental health.

Pakhi talks to someone and tells them she will inform the family by today. Vanraj and Anuj leave for a meeting but Anupama worries if something might go wrong. In the house, Bapuji says why is Vanraj ruining his marriage with Kavya. Baa says Kavya isn’t a good person and Bapuji tells if they forgave Vanraj, they should forgive Kavya as well. Pakhi tells Anupama that she wants to go to US for studies and asks her to convince Baa and Bapuji.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

