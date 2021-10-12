Anupamaa, 12 October 2021, Written Update: Pakhi has an emotional breakdown

Today, Vanraj continues to criticise Anuj and tells Kavya that the latter has offered the job to make him feel jealous. Kavya tries to prove Vanraj wrong and informs him that she has earned the job with her qualification. Later, Vanraj hurts himself in anger and refuses to clean the wound. Anupama comes in and tells Vanraj to apply the ointment. Vanraj pushes Anupama away as the latter tries to help him. Pakhi spots all this and starts crying and later slips down from the stairs and hurts herself.

Pakhi tells everyone that her heart is completely broken as she is witnessing constant fights in the house since ages. Pakhi gets hyper and confronts her parents for interfering in each other's life even after their divorce. Kavya considers herself lucky as her new job will keep her away from the constant fights in the house. Anupama and Vanraj understand Pakhi’s point and apologise to her and promise that no more fights would happen because of them. Ahead Pakhi, Anupama and Vanraj click a picture together to remember their promise.

Furthermore, Vanraj and Anupama talk to each other and feel guilty for their behaviour. Looking at Vanraj and Anupama, Leela and Hasmukh also decide to end all of their fights for the sake of their family. Anupama makes Vanraj realise his mistake and tells the latter to move on as their relationship is over. Vanraj and Anupama mutually decide not to fight and she decides to quit the job for her children and informs Anuj about the same.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

