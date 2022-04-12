Anupamaa, 12th April 2022, Written Update: Anuj and Anupama visit Kanta

In today’s episode, Pakhi thinks about what Samar told about Anupama’s sacrifices and looks at the diya Bapuji lit for Anupama and saves it from blowing off. Anupama comes and thanks her and Pakhi walks off. Kinjal comes and tells Anupama that Pakhi will change and understand soon as she’s still a kid now. Kavya wonders if Rakhi was right and thinks about what to do. Vanraj walks into the room and she ignores him.

Anupama goes to Kanta’s house and gets surprised to see Kanta feeding Anuj. Kanta tells a son-in-law visiting his in-laws’ place soon after marriage is rare but Anuj visited before marriage itself. She cries and tells no matter what they all feel small in front of a son-in-law as he is equal to God. She tells Anuj became her son before becoming her son-in-law. Anuj tells Kanta will be from the groom’s side. Anupama tells him she’s her mother and they both argue. Then, Bapuji and GK give the invitation card for the wedding and Kanta gets emotional.

Anuj tells her that she can come to meet Anupama whenever she wants and even take her back home whenever she wants to. Kanta recalls Baa yelling at her for coming to visit Anupama and cries. She tells Anupama got married and stayed 5 minutes away from her for 26 years, but she never could meet her own daughter. Anuj wipes her tears and tells she won’t have to face that anymore. Kanta learns about Baa’a curse and tells Anupama that her blessings are bigger than Baa’s curse and asks her not to worry. Samar gets extra mattresses and informs Baa that Kanta, Rakhi, Devika and others are going to stay them and Baa thinks she won’t let the wedding happen peacefully.

