Anupamaa, 12th August 2022, Written Update: Vanraj gains consciousness

In today’s episode, Vanraj moves his hand and Kavya exclaims that he’s gaining consciousness. Vanraj dreams of what happened at the cliff. He asks Anuj if he’s afraid. Anuj tells that he’s afraid of what he might do to Vanraj. Vanraj tells that he has decided that both the families should stop meeting each other. Anuj agrees and tells that except for functions or festivals, there’s no need to meet. Vanraj tells that even during any special occasion they shouldn’t meet. Anuj asks how’s that possible. Vanraj tells him that he has decided.

Anuj tells him that he didn’t even follow his father’s instructions so how can he expect his children to obey him and asks how can he impose his decisions on others. Vanraj tells they will obey and accuses him of ruining his life and stealing his family away. Anuj tells he never wanted to be the father of his children and questions him about how did he ruin his life. Anuj asks him if he started cheating on Anupama after he arrived and did Samar start distancing himself from his father after he arrived. The doctors tell Vanraj’s state is deteriorating. Kavya cries and Anupama consoles her.

The doctor then tells that Anuj needs brain surgery as there are blood clots. Anupama agrees. They go to operate and Anupama looks at him and cries. Vanraj gains consciousness. Baa and Bapuji go to visit him and start crying. Kavya consoles Toshu. Ankush tells Adhik that Anuj will be fine. Adhik tells that they should handle the business till then.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

