Anupamaa, 12th July 2022, Written Update: Anuj gets hurt as a glass falls on him

In today’s episode, Anuj and Anupama talk to each other and then a glass piece falls behind them. Anupama asks him if he’s fine and sees that glass pieces have pierced through his back. She removes the glass pieces and removes his shirt and gets shocked. She applies ointment on the wounds and cries. Vanraj asks Kavya why’s she angry. She tells him that anger isn’t the solution every time as he might lose Pakhi if he continues to show this behaviour of his. She tells him that Pakhi might leave him and go with Anupama. She tells that she still cares for him and loves him even though they’ve been fighting so whatever she’s telling is for his own good.

Anuj tells Anupama that she needs to keep her promise no matter what happens to him. She asks him not to talk like that as he’s going to be fine and says that their love will protect him. Vanraj enters Pakhi’s room and apologises to her for yelling at her and tells that she can meet Adhik but asks her to promise him that she won’t get into trouble and will be open with her parents. She agrees and asks him to not send her to another city. He hugs and tells her he would never do that and asks her to take care and leaves.

Anupama and Anuj get a call from the orphanage telling they can take Anu to their house. But then, they get to know that they can only be foster parents and can adopt her after 2 years of their marriage. Anupama and Anuj dance in happiness and Samar and Sara also join them. Vanraj thanks Kavya for taking care of Kinjal and tells that he feels like Barkha, Ankush and Adhik are fooling Anupama and Anuj.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

