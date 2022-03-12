Anupamaa, 12th March 2022, Written Update: Anuj joins Anupama for the aarti

In today’s episode, Anupama enters the house and takes Bapuji’s blessings and he tells her he wouldn’t have let her stay if not for Kinjal. She asks him not to worry as she’s not caged anymore and can walk out whenever she wants to. Samar tells people will talk about returning here. She tells she’s only fulfilling her duty as a mother. Bapuji says he will announce her wedding after Kinjal gets better as she wanted to tell them. He says he’s happy for her and will also do her kanyadaan happily.

Anuj video calls her and she asks him if he’s already missing her as he just dropped her now. Anuj tells her a shayari and she blushes. Vanraj comes and wishes him a happy Mahashivratri and tells it’s sad that they got separated on the day Shiva and Parvati united. Anupama asks Anuj to come home as Vanraj’s feeling bad and he agrees. Vanraj warns him not to come and Anuj asks him to stop troubling Anupama. She tells Vanraj that she’s only here for Kinjal. Then, everyone gets ready for pooja. Kinjal apologises to Anupama as she needs to stay for her sake. Anupama assures her that it’s fine.

Vanraj does the aarti and then Anupama goes to do the aarti but Anuj comes and holds her hand and performs the aarti with her and she becomes happy. Vanraj fumes with anger and asks him what’s he doing here. He tells Bapuji invited him and Vanraj gets angry. Anuj and Vanraj get a call and Anuj gets happy and Vanraj gets angry. Anuj says he got a contract and Vanraj tells it was the same contract he wanted and accuses him of stealing it from him. He tells he got it with truth and experience. Vanraj yells how could his company not get it. Anuj reminds him that it’s Malvika’s company.

