Anupamaa, 12th May 2022, Written Update: Anupama insists to postpone the wedding

In today’s episode, Anupama cries in her room recalling Vanraj accusing her and Bapuji falling unconscious in front of her. She wonders why did Bapuji risk his life by doing so much for her. Anuj comes and consoles her and assures her that she has no fault. Anupama tells him that Bapuji is really important for her. Anuj hugs her and tells that he knows that. She tells him that Bapuji was always a father to her but she failed to be a daughter. She tells that if something would’ve happened to him because of her wedding then she would never forgive herself.

Anuj gets emotional and consoles her. Then, Anupama goes to Bapuji and asks why did he not inform her about his health issues. Kanta tells that fathers make such sacrifices. GK apologises for not revealing the truth. Bapuji apologises for ruining her wedding. Anupama asks him not to say that and tells that the wedding will be postponed until he gets well. Bapuji asks her not to do this. She tells that they’re leaving to the hospital right away. Bapuji tells them that if they leave to the hospital then he won’t return back alive. Everyone gets shocked.

He tells her that he wants her wedding to her over and then only he will get admitted to the hospital. Everyone asks him to go get himself diagnosed in the hospital. Bapuji tells that he wants to see Anupama’s wedding first and tells he’ll be fine till then. Anupama asks Bapuji to take care of his health properly until the wedding takes place.

