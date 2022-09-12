Anupamaa, 12th September 2022, Written Update: Anupama learns about Toshu’s affair

In today’s episode, Barkha tells Ankush that something must be going on between Rakhi and Toshu. Anupama asks Rakhi if she’s fine and she replies saying yes. Anupama comes to Anuj and Barkha asks her to perform her grandmother duty first as they’re there to take care of her husband. Anupama tells her that she can take care of Anuj very well and even he agrees. Anu drops the tray of flowers and Baa yells at her. Kavya and Kinjal ask her not to yell at the kid. Baa continues to blame Anu and asks her to stay away from the baby. Meenu tells that she is the one who dropped the tray and Anu was just trying no to prevent it. Anupama and Bapuji make Baa understand her mistake. Baa apologises to Anu.

Barkha manipulates Anuj against Baa and her behaviour towards Anu. Everyone dances and then Anupama asks them to choose a name. Everyone suggests and Kinjal asks Vanraj and Anupama what’s their choice. They say Aarya together and they decide to keep that name for the baby. Anupama sees Toshu’s phone and messages from his girlfriend telling him that she’s missing him and he should return to Ahmedabad soon. She gets shocked.