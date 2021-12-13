Anupamaa, 13 December 2021, Written Update: Anuj informs GK about Malvika

Today we see that the doctor addresses Anupama as Anuj’s wife and informs her that he did everything to get him out of danger. Anuj corrects the doctor and tells him that Anupama is just his friend. The doctor apologises for misunderstanding and informs Anuj that till date he has only seen couples pray for their partners. After a while the doctor leaves the ward and Anupama feels hesitant to express her feelings in front of Anuj.

Anuj asks Anupama to talk while she flips the topic and starts shouting him for fighting with the goons as the results could have turned into a mishap. Later, Anuj gets confused when Malvika tries to contact him out of nowhere and feels that he should inform GK about the same. On the flip side, Samar decides to drop GK back at his house and Kinjal starts preparing food for Anuj.

In the meantime, Paritosh and Kinjal talk to each other and decide to give one last chance to their relationship as other things have spoiled the environment in the house. Furthermore, Anuj gets discharged from the hospital while the doctor asks him to rest until his health gets back to normal. Hasmukh requests Anupama to stay back at Anuj’s house as it can be difficult for him to manage everything on his own. Ahead, Anuj informs GK that Malvika is in India and he will have to take care of her as she is his biggest responsibility. Back in the Shah house, Paritosh gets ready to join Anupama and Leela gets upset when she learns that both of them will stay with Anuj until he feels better.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

