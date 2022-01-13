Anupamaa, 13 January 2022, Written Update: Pakhi decides to go abroad for studies

In today’s episode, Anupama tells she’s feeling sad that Pakhi will be going away from her. Anupama asks her how can she stay apart for so long and Pakhi hugs her. Kavya calls Bapuji and asks for their blessings as she’s finding a job in Mumbai. They give her their blessings and Kavya tells them that she’s trying to be a better person and asks them to let Vanraj know that. Pakhi tells Anupama that she wants to go and Anupama asks her if she has decided a college. Pakhi tells she’s not sure but she wants to gain exposure. Anupama asks her how has she not decided a college. Pakhi tells Anupama to just convince Vanraj and the elders.

Baa tells Bapuji that Vanraj isn’t a kid and he can make his own decisions. Bapuji tells her that even though kids grow up, sometimes they need guidance and he tells that Kavya is their daughter-in-law and has a right in the house. Anupama and Malvika enter the office and find Vanraj and Anuj arguing. Anupama asks them to stop fighting and Anuj tells Vanraj that he won’t interfere with his business in future. Vanraj thanks him and Malvika asks them if they don’t require boxing gloves. Everyone laughs and Anupama thinks she will talk about Pakhi to Vanraj later.

Anupama asks Anuj if he’s fine and he says yes. Anuj says a shayari for Anupama and Malvika teases them. Baa tells Pakhi that even Vanraj wanted to study in London but they couldn’t afford it. Baa tells her to go to US after 4 years when things are better and Pakhi is more independent. Pakhi thinks they won’t let her achieve her goals. Vanraj asks Malvika if she’s feeling better. Malvika says yes and feeds rasgulla to Vanraj. Anuj gets angry looking at them.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

