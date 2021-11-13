Anupamaa, 13 November 2021, Written Update: Leela's unexpected outburst

In today's episode, Anupama and Anuj enjoy the chocolate-halwa. Samar is relieved to see Anupama happy with Anuj and wishes for the two of them to be together. Vanraj does not answer when Kavya calls him. Kavya decides to spend Diwali alone.

Anupama prepares for puja. GK inquires why Anuj is so happy. Anuj claims that he and Anupama no longer have any secrets. They both perform aarti. The Shahs also perform aarti. Bapuji says that he is going to Anupama's dance academy. Baa inquires as to why he wants to go out on the festival day. Sanjay visits the Shahs for Diwali without Dolly. When Baa inquires about Dolly, Sanjay responds that she went to the puja at her office and would later join him at the dance academy. Sanjay, Bapuji, Mamaji, Pakhi and Samar leave for the dance academy.

Anupama notices that there is no diya at the cafe and is disappointed that she did not see Baa on festival day. Anuj enters and compliments Anupama. He assists her in arranging the diyas. When the family meets Anupama to celebrate the festival, Leela has a violent outburst. Paritosh and Kavya incite Baa to attack Anupama. Baa resolves to put an end to the turmoil in the house once and for all. Everyone has a good time at Anupama's house. Anupama and Anuj try to convey their views about their relationship to Bapuji, who claims he understands.

Vanraj wonders why he is feeling so awful about not being able to celebrate Diwali with Anupama, and why Anupama's moving on with her life is hurting him so much.

Anuj, Anupama, Samar and others dance together. Baa comes there and is furious to see them all happy. Bapuji and Dolly ask Baa to leave. Baa speaks of rectifying a mistake for the togetherness of the family. Baa makes a shocking demand and asks Anupama and Anuj to get married.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

