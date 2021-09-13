Anupamaa, 13 September 2021, Written Update: Anuj visits Vanraj’s cafe

Today, Kavya tries to arouse Leela by saying that Anuj’s comeback has affected Anupama’s behavior. Leela backs Anupama and ignores Kavya. After a while, Anupama tells the family members about wiping out Anuj’s topic after the deal is completed.

Meanwhile, Anuj recollects about how he failed to propose Anupama twenty-six years ago. Anuj reveals his love story to GK and also tells him about how did it come to an end. GK asks Anuj to talk to Anupama about a second marriage. Anuj says Anupama is very strong and doesn’t need a man in her life to grow and leaves the place. GK feels nostalgic as twenty-six years later, destiny has brought Anuj and Anupama together.

Further, Anupama pronounces that the problems between Samar and Nandini are getting solved and feels good. Anupama gets shocked to see Anuj in the café. Vanraj and Kavya stare at Anupama because of her excited behavior. Later, Anuj relishes the food in the café which was served by Anupama. Meanwhile, Rakhi visits the café and spots Anupama and Anuj together and gets stunned. Rakhi tries to provoke Vanraj against Anupama as the latter makes him feel jealous.

Ahead, Rakhi meets Anuj and makes him recall their meeting in Chicago but Anuj fails to recognize Rakhi. Vanraj asks Anuj about the taste of the food and the hospitality in their café. Anuj praises the food prepared by Anupama while gives full marks for their service. Anuj tries to pay the bill while Kavya and Vanraj ask him not to pay. As Anuj is leaving, he wishes to see Anupama’s dance academy.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.