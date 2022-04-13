Anupamaa, 13th April 2022, Written Update: Toshu humiliates Vanraj

In today’s episode, Kanta tells Anupama that she has got the best husband. She asks Anupama to no break the ties if she doesn’t want to but also asks her not to let the Shahs ruin her happiness. She tells there might be a lot of fights at the wedding. Toshu comes back home and thinks he needs to convince Vanraj. Toshu goes to Vanraj and tells him that they will hardly find new jobs and Vanraj agrees and tells they don’t even have funding to start something by themselves as no one will give them.

Toshu tells he knows someone and Rakhi enters and tells it’s her. Vanraj asks her not to worry about him and his family. Anupama and Kinjal return back home and Rakhi asks Kinjal why did she go to buy vegetables and Kinjal tells her that it’s normal to do these daily chores. Rakhi asks Vanraj how will he take care of Kinjal and her baby. Vanraj tells her that he’ll take care of Kinjal until he dies but won’t take help from her. Toshu says that Vanraj ruined his career and asks him to change his attitude. Rakhi smiles. Toshu tells Vanraj is a loser and he became just like him and how Vanraj lost everything and he doesn’t even have his respect too. Vanraj gets shocked and Baa yells at Toshu.

Kinjal tells Toshu that Vanraj never thought ill of him and would do anything for him. Rakhi asks if it’s true then why isn’t he letting Toshu take help from her. Anupama tells Toshu that Vanraj loved him from the beginning and gave him everything and never misbehaved with him. Vanraj thanks Toshu for showing him a day where his own son called him a loser in front of everyone. Baa asks Toshu if he will beg Rakhi for a job and he tells yes. Rakhi tells them she’ll think about it and leaves smirking.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

