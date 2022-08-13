Anupamaa, 13th August 2022, Written Update: Vanraj’s shocking confession

In today’s episode, Baa and Bapuji get emotional seeing Vanraj in his condition. Vanraj asks about Anuj. Baa tells that he’s getting operated but he shouldn’t worry as no one believes that he’s behind this accident. Anupama comforts GK and asks Toshu to get biscuits and milk for GK, Baa and Bapuji. He goes and gets it. Anupama imagines Anuj reciting her a shayari and Samar comes and asks her to come out and meet Pakhi and Anu. Anupama meets Anu and she hugs Anupama.

Anu gives a bracelet to Anupama and asks her to give it to Anuj. Pakhi asks about Vanraj’s condition. Anupama tells her that he’s doing fine. Anu asks about Anuj and Pakhi tells he will get better soon. Kavya meets Vanraj and tells him that she loves him. He whispers something to her ear and she rushes out and calls Anupama saying Vanraj wants to meet her. Anu and Pakhi leave. Anupama goes and Vanraj tells her that he pushed Anuj off the cliff. She gets shocked and Samar overhears. His condition worsens and the doctor comes and gives him an injection to sleep. The doctor tells her that he’s feeling restless.

Barkha comes and Adhik questions if she did anything to cause the accident. She tells she would never do that. Samar tells Anupama that he hears what Vanraj told her. She refuses to believe that and tells Vanraj could never do that. The doctor tells them that Vanraj can be shifted from ICU so they should decide on a room. Toshu tells they can only afford a normal room. Bapuji is asked to leave and go take rest so he leaves.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

