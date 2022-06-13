Anupamaa, 13th June 2022, Written Update: Anupama stops the party

In today’s episode, Anupama apologises to Vanraj for Barkha’s behaviour and asks them all to come in. They all go in and Anuj becomes happy seeing them and welcomes them. He recites a shayari for them but Baa looks annoyed. Anuj asks Anupama what happens and she tells that nothing happened. GK comes and welcomes them. Bapuji gives the gifts to Barkha and she takes them and goes aside and asks the waiter to keep the gifts under the table away from the guests’ gifts.

Ankush also greets the Shahs and GK talks to them. Barkha sees this and gets annoyed and goes to her room. Ankush comes and asks what happened. Barkha tells that Anupama’s kids have a good bond with Anuj and that shouldn’t interfere with her children’s bond with Anuj. Ankush asks her to not mix family and business. She tells that her kids are the future of Kapadia Empire. Sara and Samar meet each other and get to know that they are Barkha’s daughter and Anupama’s son.

Adhik and Pakhi also get surprised to see each other. Anuj announces that Anupama is the owner of the house, business and him and asks her to talk. Barkha goes and switches off the mic and plays music. Baa gets angry that the party started before pooja. Anupama turns off the music and tells that the party will start after the pooja. Barkha asks what will the guests do and Anupama tells that they’ll also sit for the pooja and explains about the culture. Barkha gets irritated.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

