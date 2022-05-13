Anupamaa, 13th May 2022, Written Update: Haldi ceremony of Anuj and Anupama takes place

Today’s episode begins with Vanraj telling Anupama that she is responsible for Bapuji’s health. Anupama tells him he is her father too. Vanraj further argues that if he were his father then she should have known his suffering. Vanraj tells her that she will leave the Shah house after marriage and then won’t be there to take care of Bapuji. Anupama replies that she shall always stay in touch with the Shah house. Leela lashes out at her and asks her to end the trouble at once. She adds that after marriage she won’t allow Anuj and Anupama to enter the house.

Anupama prays to Lord Krishna for Bapuji’s recovery. The doctor informs Anupama that the operation can be conducted after two days and Anuj feels exhilarated. Anupama gets excited about the Haldi ceremony and marriage. She affirms that Bapuji’s half illness shall be cured seeing her getting married. The doctor tells that Bapuji cannot dance and can have only one cream roll. Bapuji affirms that happiness is the most effective medicine. He further tells that there shouldn’t be the indulgence of someone’s angst in this marriage or else the medicines shan’t work. Anupama and Anuj congratulate themselves for coming this far.

Toshu, Samar, Pakhi, Kinjal and Kanta grind the Haldi for Anupama. Vanraj frowns looking at the happiness on everyone’s face. Leela tells that she just wishes the wedding ends very soon. Dolly comes to request Vanraj and Leela to attend the wedding without bearing any grudges. Everyone insists on both being a part of the Haldi ceremony. Anupama and Anuj get ready for the rituals. Devika asks them not to see each other till pheras gets over. Toshu tells he wishes to apply Haldi first on Anuj’s face.

The episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 12th May 2022, Written Update: Anupama insists to postpone the wedding