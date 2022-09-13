Anupamaa, 13th September 2022, Written Update: Anupama confronts Toshu about his affair

In today’s episode, Anupama asks Toshu since when has he been having an affair. He tries to give reasons but Anupama plays the recording on his phone and asks him who is the girl. He gets shocked and tells that he did have a fling with this girl. She asks him how can he do this to Kinjal. Anuj wonders why Anupama is taking so long and decides to go check on her. Toshu tells her that he was tired of taking care of Kinjal during pregnancy and he wanted to feel happy and so he started talking to this girl and one thing led to another. He tells that he doesn’t love her but he only loves Kinjal.

Anupama asks him how can he even think that way. She tells him she was very proud of her upbringing but he broke her trust. Anupama asks him to be clear about what happened. He tells that whatever happens between a man and woman happened between him and the girl as well and tells that he had his desires, so he sought them outside the house. Anupama recalls Vanraj cheating on her. Baa asks why are Toshu and Anupama not back. Rakhi tells she’ll go check and wonders what might be happening.