Anupamaa, 14 December 2021, Written Update: Anupama decides to confess her feelings to Anuj

Today we see that Hasmukh motivates Anupama to confess her feelings to Anuj and also tells her not to worry about the family as everyone is with her. Anupama thanks god for everything as she is experiencing a positive change in the mindset of her family members as they have started to accept Anuj as her friend. Hasmukh suggests Anupama to stop overthinking as she has to look after Anuj till he gets back to normal. Anupama is motivated by Hasmukh and decides to confess before its late as she has wasted years of life by ignoring her dreams.

Elsewhere, GK tells Anuj to ignore Malvika and things related to her as the doctor has asked him to relax as stress can put adverse effect on his health. Anuj gets overwhelmed when he gets to know that Anupama will stay in his house till he is alright and requests GK to stop talking about their relationship. GK understands Anuj’s excitement and assures that he will not say anything which might put Anupama in a uncomfortable situation. On the flip side, Anupama leaves the Shah house but constantly thinks about Anuj and feels his presence around her.

Furthermore, Anupama reaches Anuj’s house and suddenly finds photographs of Anuj and Malvika in the living room. Anuj gets there in time and takes the photographs back from Anupama and she tells him to relax as she trusts him. After a while, Anupama gets angry on Anuj for leaving his room when the doctor had advised him complete bed rest. Anuj accepts his mistake and thinks that he will inform Anupama about Malvika when the time is right. Back in the Shah house, Leela starts getting restless and asks Paritosh to visit Anuj’s house as Anupama might need his assistance.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

