

In today’s episode, Anupama tells Vanraj that Malvika is Anuj’s sister and Vanraj asks her to stop doubting his intentions as Malvika is nothing more than a business partner. Baa asks Samar why is he sad and asks if he fought with Nandini; he says he wants to marry her. Baa chases him with a vase and teases him for talking about his wedding. They stop and Baa tells that she used to chase him like this in his childhood as well but now she’s too old to do that. Baa wonders if Samar fought with Nandini because of Kavya and Vanraj.

Bapuji tells Toshu that he hopes Kavya gets a job. Anupama tells Anuj that sometimes some friendships look like there’s something beyond friendship but it’s just friendship. Anuj tells Anupama that sometimes some friendships mean more than that and Anupama feels shy. Malvika looks at them and thinks their relationship is so pure and they’re cute together and hopes no one casts an evil eye on them. Samar asks Nandini if she’s sad because Kavya left. Nandini tells everyone blames Kavya and not Vanraj even though he was wrong.

Samar tells her that Kavya needed a break and she left, she can handle her own issues. Nandini tells after their marriage also, only she will be blamed as his family will obviously support him. Baa tells them to stop fighting as Kavya left for a break. Anupama gives rasgulla to Anuj and asks him to calm down. Nandini tells that Kavya is feeling insecure because of Malvika. Anupama thinks if she should express her feelings to Anuj.

Anupamaa, 14 January 2022, Written Update: Samar and Nandini get into a fight

In the previous episode, Anuj and Vanraj got into an argument.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

