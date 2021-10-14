Anupamaa, 14 October 2021, Written Update: Anupama to organise a cooking competition

Today, Anupama feels restless as she wanted to reveal everything to Vanraj about Rohan but the workload in the café stopped her from informing the latter. Anupama tells Nandini to wait in the café and tries to motivate her. Anuj and GK surprise Anupama as they visit the warehouse before the cooking competition. GK tries to entertain Anupama, while Anuj remembers their family picture and tells GK to stop. Leela’s friends try to instigate her and inform her about Anuj’s presence. Leela gets angry at Anupama for organising a cooking competition against her will.

Later, Nandini, Devika and Anuj help Anupama with the format of the competition. Devika is happy after looking at the number of registrations but worries about how many contestants will report at the time of the competition. Anuj asks Devika not to worry and decides to drop Anupama and Nandini back at Shah house. Anupama and Nandini are interrupted by Vanraj and Pakhi as the two tried to get in Anuj’s car. Pakhi takes Anupama and Nandini with her while Anuj stands stunned.

Anupama gets back home after a busy day. Leela expresses her anger and tells Anupama that she is giving up all her responsibilities and is trying to distance herself. Anupama gets shocked as Leela accuses her for wrong things. After a while, Samar surprises Anupama as he gets back from London and refuses to inform Vanraj about the truth. Anupama feels that they are doing wrong by hiding the truth from Vanraj and asks Samar to trust the latter as he is his father.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

