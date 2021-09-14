Anupamaa, 14 September 2021, Written Update: Anuj's friendship with Anupama upsets Paritosh

Today, Anuj is about to visit Anupama’s dance academy but Paritosh stops him from entering the dance academy. Paritosh thanks Anuj for saving Samar’s life and tells him not to interfere in their personal life. Paritosh gets rude with Anuj and tells him to leave. Anuj gives a befitting reply to Paritosh. Anuj also adds that he will never purchase the warehouse nor will he let anyone complete the deal. After a while, Paritosh gets back to reality and learns that all this was just his dream.

Meanwhile, Anupama takes Anuj to her academy. Paritosh gets furious with Anuj’s presence at the café and their house. Furthermore, Anuj tells Samar and Nandini not to fight. Anuj loves the ambience in the dance academy, while Anupama gives all the credit to Samar, Nandini, Leela and Hasmukh. Vanraj gets jealous as Anupama and Anuj’s friendly behaviour is making him awkward. Vanraj decides to distance his family from Anuj, once their deal is completed.

Further, Samar and Nandini spend some time together wherein Samar feels that Anupama should also have a life partner. On the other hand, Anuj is busy thinking about Anupama, but refuses to believe his dream. Anuj gets upset and tells GK that he feels that he has no existence in Anupama’s life. GK tells Anuj that he cannot fight with his destiny. Later, Paritosh tells Vanraj that he hates Anuj visiting their house and café everyday. Vanraj tells him that he feels the same, but tells Paritosh to be patient till their deal is finalised.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

