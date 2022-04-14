Anupamaa, 14th April 2022, Written Update: Anuj gives a good news

In today’s episode, Toshu tells Kinjal that even she can scold him if she wants to but she replies saying he doesn’t even deserve that. Toshu asks her to understand as he’s thinking about their child’s future and doing things. She yells at Toshu and asks him not to drag their child in between to rationalise his needs. She calls him a loser and he leaves angrily.

Anupama comes and asks Kinjal if she fought with Toshu after noticing she's sad. She tells yes and Anupama asks her not to ruin her relationship because of her. She asks Kinjal not to fight for her and keep her relationship intact. Kinjal tells Toshu reacted unnecessarily. Anupama tells he’s worried as he doesn’t have any job and also is tensed because he’s a father now. Kinjal asks her not to worry and asks her to focus on her wedding. Anuj gets a call and he thinks he needs to inform Anupama and runs.

Malvika, Devika and Dolly enter the Shah house and Jignesh plays the dhol. Pakhi secretly takes a video of Anupama. Baa tells they won’t be happy. Anuj and Vanraj bump into each other and fall. Anupama asks them if they’re okay. Baa tells she won’t spare Anuj if something happens to Vanraj. Anuj happily announces that Anupama’s dance academy got a year’s contract. Everyone gets happy but Vanraj’s team gets shocked. Anuj tells it’s an international company and they’ve given an advance as well. Anupama gets happy.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

