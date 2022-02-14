Anupamaa, 14th February 2022, Written Update: Anuj asks Anupama to confess her feelings

In today’s episode, Bapuji tells Anupama not to give up as that’s not winning and asks her to fight for her love. He assures her that he’ll always be with her and he lets Samar stay with her. Anuj, Samar, and Kinjal come and Samar talks about valentine’s day. Anupama and Anuj blush. Vanraj tells Paritosh that they need to let people know Malvika is the owner with an official announcement. Paritosh agrees and they both talk about how Anupama and Anuj must be weeping in some corner.

Bapuji comes home and tells everyone that Anuj is relaunching the company on Anupama’s birthday and Vanraj gets shocked. On the other hand, Anupama and Anuj reminisce about their moments. Anuj tells Anupama that she should tell what she feels before it’s too late. Anupama and Anuj look at each other and Anupama gets Samar’s call. Samar tells her not to wait and stay awake for him as he might be late. Anupama agrees and disconnects the call and thinks about Vanraj’s words and gets upset. Anuj tells he’ll go stay in a hotel and Anupama stops him and asks him to stay with her.

Kavya talks to Vanraj and apologises for behaving with him rudely before. Vanraj leaves and Kavya thinks he will return back to her one day. Anupama tells Anuj to sleep on the bed but Anuj insists on sleeping on the floor. Then, Anuj sleeps on the floor and Anupama drapes a blanket on him. She thinks she needs to confess her feelings to him no matter what and decides to do so at the earliest.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 12 February 2022, Written Update: Bapuji apologises to Anupama