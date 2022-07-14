Anupamaa, 14th July 2022, Written Update: Anu comes home

In today’s episode, Kavya notices Vanraj standing in the balcony and asks him what is he thinking and he tells that he’s wondering what Anupama told about a new addition to the family. She asks him why’s he worried about their house as it would be a good if there’s a new addition. He tells that he’s not proud of trying to snatch Anuj’s property but if he could only do it then Ankush and Barkha can easily do it and tells that he worries about them as they’re very emotional. She assures him that Anupama will manage it no matter what. He asks her about Anirudh.

She tells him that she just took a loan from him and will return it back after she starts earning and tells everything is professional between them. She smiles and goes to sleep. The next day, Anuj tells Anupama that he’s very excited to get Anu home. She asks him to go fast and come back soon. They both pray and Anuj leaves. She goes to prepare cake and food. Sara comes and asks who is this for and she says it’s a surprise. Barkha wonders what is Anupama trying to do. Vanraj, Bapuji and Kinjal come back home and tell Baa that even she should join their morning walk. Baa asks who will do the household chores and laugh.

They discuss about Bapuji’s surgery and Bapuji tells that they should focus on Kinjal until her delivery and think think about his surgery. Vanraj feels bad and Bapuji assures him that he will be fine as he is waiting for Kinjal’s baby to arrive. Anu calls Anuj “papa” and he gets emotional. Anu and Anuj come home. Anu calls Anupama mummy and goes and hugs her. Everyone gets shocked. Anupama welcomes Anu by performing her aarti. Anuj introduces everyone to Anu and tells everyone that they’re her foster parents. Barkha gets shocked.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 12th July 2022, Written Update: Anuj gets hurt as a glass falls on him