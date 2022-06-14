Anupamaa, 14th June 2022, Written Update: Anupama starts the pooja

In today’s episode, Anupama apologises to the guests and asks them to co-operate as even they’re aware that pooja is important. She requests them to party after the pooja and leave their footwear outside the house and asks the servants to remove the alcohol. Anuj, Samar, Pakhi, Toshu and her start cleaning the area to arrange for the pooja. Barkha looks at this and gets angry. Baa looks at Barkha and asks Vanraj why does she behave like this. Vanraj tells her that it’s probably because she’s from US and Baa tells that even Anuj is but he behaves nicely. She then tells that it’s fine because they won’t be coming here often anyway.

Bapuji tells that they are Anupama’s family so they need to keep visiting often. Baa sees Adhik and Sara mingling with the Shah kids and tells that they shouldn’t be visiting that often as well. Anuj makes GK and the Shahs sit next to him. Barkha gets annoyed seeing this. The pandit asks to start the ritual by the owner lifting the kalash and entering the house. Anuj asks Anupama to do the ritual. She hesitates but he insists her. Barkha tells Ankush that people will think she’s the owner of the Kapadia Empire as well and hence she should do something.

Anupama comes to her and holds her hand and tells that the house belongs to both of them and enters the house with her. Anupama keeps the kalash in front of the idol. The pandit asks her to put her hand in the haldi and imprint her hand on the wall. Barkha stops her and asks her not to spoil the walls. Anupama tells that it’s their culture. Both stay adamant. Anuj gets a paper and asks Anupama to imprint on it and then they can stick on the wall and tells that this way culture and westernisation can be kept. Anupama asks GK to do it first.

