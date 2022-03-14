Anupamaa, 14th March 2022, Written Update: Vanraj slaps Toshu for misbehaving

In today’s episode, Vanraj asks Anuj how did he get this contract and blames him for it acquiring it illegally. Anuj tells people trust him and he got it because of Anupama’s encouragement. Vanraj tells him he won’t lose and Anuj tells him to accept his defeat. Anupama asks them to stop fighting and informs Vanraj that Anuj had no idea that he was also bidding for the contract. Vanraj asks him what would he have done if he knew that he was bidding for it. Anuj tells he would’ve worked hard, so that he could achieve it no matter what.

Bapuji asks Vanraj to calm down and Baa tells Anuj should calm down as it’s his fault. Anupama says it’s not his fault and Vanraj says they ruined Mahashivratri and she asks if they should leave. Kavya says yes and Baa asks who’ll take care of Kinjal and asks them to stay quiet. Anupama asks why should they always compromise when Vanraj is at fault. Baa asks them to go home and celebrate happily after hurting Vanraj. Anupama asks her what about him ruining her life. Baa questions her why’s she talking to everyone happily. She says she values other relationships which haven’t broken yet.

Baa asks them to leave and Anuj tells Anupama that they should agree with the elders and they leave. Toshu yells at Anupama for ruining their chance at the contract. He tells when he was born Vanraj got a promotion but now his kid isn’t even born yet and they’re already having bad luck. Everyone gets shocked and Toshu blames his kid for being bad luck for him. Vanraj slaps him and asks him to stop. Anupama warns him to learn from Vanraj’s slap and leaves.

