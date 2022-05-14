Anupamaa, 14th May 2022, Written Update: Anuj’s special haldi surprise

In today’s episode, Malvika, Pakhi, Devika and Dolly tell Anupama to apply haldi on Anuj first as it’s her right to do so. Kanta and Bapuji agree but Vanraj gets irked. Anupama agrees and goes to apply haldi on Anuj but Samar stops her dramatically and she gets surprised. He asks her to apply it when he starts the music and she smiles. Anuj and Anupama dance and then Anupama applies haldi on Anuj. Kavya admires them. Anupama goes to apply haldi on Anuj’s feet but he stops her and reminds her that even he’ll touch her feet as they’re both equal in this relationship.

She agrees and applies haldi on his feet and then the rest of them apply haldi on him. Then, Anuj holds the haldi bowl and Malvika teases that he doesn’t want to lose any chance of going near Anupama. The kids bring a thali of masalas and Bapuji tells that women are called Annapoorna and tells that Anupama cooks very well. Samar, Pakhi, Toshu and Kinjal tell they love the masalas put in her food and Anuj tells that she is special because of these masalas also.

Anupama recalls Vanraj humiliating her because she smells like spices. Anuj talks about the importance of haldi and it’s ritual and tells everyone that these spices also will be used in Anupama’s ritual and folds his hands and bows down to her. Everyone does this and she gets emotional. Anuj recites a shayari and tells her that he’ll cook thrice a week because she’ll need leaves too. Anupama becomes happy.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

