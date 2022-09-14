Anupamaa, 14th September 2022, Written Update: Rakhi asks Anupama to hide the truth
In the previous episode, Anupama confronted Toshu about his affair.
In today’s episode, Anupama gets angry at Toshu and asks him how can he even talk like that and make it seem like this isn’t a big issue. He tells her that he realised his mistake and hence he’s moving forward in his life. Rakhi comes in and Toshu tells Anupama that even Rakhi didn’t let the secret out so even she shouldn’t. She wipes her tears and asks her to act like nothing happened and goes out.
Baa asks him what took him so long. He tells that Anupama was lecturing him on parenthood. Anupama asks Rakhi how could she hide such a thing. She apologises and tells her that she was very angry but then when she saw Arya’s face she wanted to protect Kinjal from the truth. She tells that Toshu promised to behave and not repeat it again. Anupama tells that they’ll be betraying her this way. Rakhi tells that if they tell the truth, they’ll ruin Kinjal’s life. She tells that most of the men have an affair and only a few of them get caught and one of them is Toshu.
She tells that extramarital affair is common but Kinjal isn’t strong to handle the truth. Anupama tells when Kinjal will find out she’ll blame herself. Rakhi assures her that she won’t let the situation get out of control. Anupama goes out and sees Toshu and Kinjal sitting together and recalls Vanraj cheating on her with Kavya. She thinks that she won’t let Kinjal become Anupama.
This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.
