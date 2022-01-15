Anupamaa, 15 January 2022, Written Update: Samar and Nandini part ways

In today’s episode, Anupama tells Anuj that she’s going to return back to her house. Anuj says his house is hers as well. Anupama replies that she stayed because he was unwell and assures him that she will keep visiting his house and they’ll meet in the office everyday. Anuj asks her to not leave as new year has just begun. Anupama tells him that one day she has to leave, so it’s better if she does now.

Samar tells Nandini that Kavya doesn’t feel bad for her mistakes and should apologise to Anupama for hurting her for so many years. Nandini says even Vanraj is equally guilty. Samar tells that’s the reason he doesn’t address his father as “dad”. Nandini says they should understand Kavya’s feelings. Samar tells they should rethink their marriage. Nandini agrees and they both walk away. Baa gets worried about their fight and wonders what to do. Pakhi thinks Anupama didn’t tell Vanraj yet. Toshu asks about what and Pakhi tells that she wants to go to US to complete her studies. Toshu tells her that she needs to put effort and select a college, give its entrance exam, work hard for scholarships, and then they’ll see her effort and agree. Pakhi asks if he’ll help her and he agrees.

Anuj tells Anupama to stay back at least for GK and Malvika and they all persuade her to stay back. Anupama agrees and tells Malvika to prepare tea for her. Anuj tells Anupama to not leave him and she says she won’t, but she needs to leave the house some day. Anuj holds her pallu and says he won’t let her go. Later, Anupama tells Vanraj that he needs to change his thinking. Baa calls Anupama and informs her about Samar’s fight with Nandini.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 14 January 2022, Written Update: Samar and Nandini get into a fight