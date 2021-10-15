Anupamaa, 15 October 2021, Written Update: Anuj motivates Anupama

Today, Vanraj confronts Anupama for hiding things from him. Anupama informs Vanraj that Samar and Nandini wanted to hide things from the family members. Meanwhile, Anuj remembers Devika’s words and decides to ignore everyone and focus on Anupama’s happiness. Later, Anupama gets tensed as the clouds start to gather at open venue where they have organised the cooking competition. Sarla tells Anupama to cancel her daughter-in-law's enrollment as she feels that if the latter wins she might get inspired by Anupama and will create problems in the house. Anupama refuses to cancel the enrollment while Leela starts accusing her for crossing her limits. Vanraj backs Anupama and tells her to ignore everyone and work according to her planning.

After a while, Anupama shifts the venue to her dance academy and waits for the contestants. Samar receives his first salary and gives it to Hasmukh. Samar thanks Anuj and gives him all the credit as the latter helped him in getting many corporate projects. Vanraj congratulates Samar for his achievements. Samar tells Anuj that he has got an idea about the work and next time wishes to work with Anupama. Leela gets irked as Anuj enters the café while Kavya feels that Vanraj will get angry soon.

Furthermore, Samar learns that Nandini has left him because of Rohan. On the flip side, Anupama waits for the contestants while Anuj motivates her and gives her strength. The next moment, contestants start to gather in the café for the cooking competition and praise Anupama for being their inspiration.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

