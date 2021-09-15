Anupamaa, 15 September 2021, Written Update: Anuj’s gift to Anupama creates a mess in the Shah family

In today’s episode, Kavya feels overwhelmed as she has breakfast with a business tycoon like Anuj. GK and Anuj relish the food, while the former tells Anuj to give Anupama the gift he bought for her. Kavya yet again tries to provoke Vanraj, while everyone wonders what the gift would be. Samar and Pakhi tell Anupama to open the gift. Everyone in the family is happy to see the gift, while Vanraj feels envious. Anupama likes the gift. After looking at the present, Vanraj remembers how he had once broken Anupama’s anklets.

Anupama appreciates Anuj for giving her the best gift. Anupama also thanks GK and considers the gift as a blessing for her. Later, Vanraj tells Anuj to tell them his final decision about their deal. After a while, Anuj reveals that he has made Anupama his business partner, and also informs that his team has liked her idea the most. Samar, Pakhi and Hasmukh support Anuj’s decision and are happy. Anupama is delighted too, while Vanraj and Kavya are astounded. Anuj also offers a job to Vanraj and Kavya, and tries to solve their financial problems.

Further, Vanraj loses his calm and accuses Anupama by telling her that Anuj likes her idea because he likes her. Anupama is angry with Vanraj for crossing his limits. Vanraj and Anupama get into a verbal spat, while she feels disgusted to hear Vanraj’s allegations. Leela gets into the fight and questions Anupama about Anuj and GK’s daily visit to their house.

