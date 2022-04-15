Anupamaa, 15th April 2022, Written Update: Anupama gives the cheque to Bapuji

In today’s episode, Bapuji says a daughter can never be a burden for her father as she relieves a father of his burden for 7 lifetimes. Devika tells Lord Krishna gave Anuj and the contract as a shagun to Anupama and she blushes. They all get happy and talk about the wedding. Kinjal says more students will enroll because of this contract. Anupama looks at her cheque and gets happy. Anuj thinks he should tell another good news to Malvika later. Bapuji tells if they do good work they get good karma back and vice versa and everyone agree.

Rakhi on the other hand thinks she’s using Kavya and Toshu as her pawns and will do anything to get Kinjal back and take her revenge on the Shahs. She wonders why’s Kavya taking so much time to divorce Vanraj as that day she was very determined to challenge him. Anupama cries looking at her cheque and Anuj consoles her and tells her not to waste her tears. Anupama tells she was always dependent on others for money, but now she feels independent and informs him that she has never seen such a big amount of cheque in her entire life, so it’s special for her. Anuj also cries and wipes her tears.

Baa tells Vanraj that since Anupama got money, their money will be saved. Vanraj says he doesn’t understand why she’s getting all the money and not him and recalls how Bapuji used to say Anupama is the Lakshmi of the house. Kavya calls Anirudh and asks him to meet her and thinks she should also try to be good as everything good happens to Anupama. Vanraj hears their conversation. Anupama gives the cheque to Bapuji and asks him to spend it however he wishes to on her wedding to fulfil his dreams and Bapuji cries.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

