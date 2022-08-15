Anupamaa, 15th August 2022, Written Update: Anuj’s condition worsens

In today’s episode, Anupama looks at the photos Anu gave her and gets nostalgic. She imagines Anuj coming and asking her if she’s sad and she tells she’s strong. He asks her if now she’s able to understand why he kept talking to her about being strong about decisions regarding family. Anupama decides that she’ll be strong for him and hopes he gets better soon. Adhik asks Pakhi if Vanraj was furious when he left the house. Pakhi asks him if he thinks her father did anything. He tells no. Pakhi wonders if Anuj might even gain consciousness and he gets shocked.

The doctor attends Anuj as his condition worsens. Anupama cries looking at him. Baa comes and pleads with Anupama to not send Vanraj to jail as she knows he wouldn’t have done any harm to Anuj. She folds her hand. Anupama asks her not to worry. The doctor comes and tells that Anuj’s operation was successful but if he doesn’t gain consciousness then things might go fatal. Anupama gets shocked. Kavya consoles her. Barkha comes and asks Anupama why did they get Anuj admitted to this hospital.

Anupama tells her that it’s not the time to discuss hospitals. Barkha goes and tells Ankush to take over the business and seize the opportunity they’ve gotten. GK overhears them and gets shocked. Kavya asks Anupama if Vanraj was the one who pushed Anuj down and did he call her to confess that. Anupama tells tthem hey should wait until Vanraj gets better and thinks that it’s better to not talk about it until she learns the entire truth.

