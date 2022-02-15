Anupamaa, 15th February 2022, Written Update: Anupama rents a house for Anuj

In today’s episode, Vanraj wakes up and sees Kavya blow-drying her hair. Kavya tells him that he can look at her and kisses his forehead and wishes him a happy valentine’s day. He tells same to you. Baa gives a rose to Bapuji and wishes him a happy valentine’s day. Bapuji thanks and gives her a carrot and asks her to prepare halwa. Samar tells he should’ve given a cauliflower so that they could’ve prepared gobi. Kinjal tells Baa is really romantic. Vanraj and Kavya come there. Kavya tells she wants to celebrate valentine’s day with Vanraj in a special way. Kinjal tells they should make it special.

Anupama thinks of preparing Anuj’s favourite dishes and cooks while dancing to a song. Anuj wakes up and admires her. Anupama gets shy when she realizes Anuj is looking at her. Referring to that song he asks her who is babu and shona. Baa calls Anupama and Anuj thinks someone had to interrupt them. Baa asks Anupama why Anuj didn’t go and stay the night in a hotel and asks her why is she ruining her children’s lives by setting a bad example. Anuj hears that and leaves. Anupama worries and sees that he left his phone on the table. Anuj thinks that Anupama got humiliated because of him and that’s the worst gift anyone could give on valentine’s day.

Anupama thinks if she should celebrate Valentine’s Day with furniture, now that Anuj hasn’t returned. Anuj comes home and Anupama scolds him for wandering off without informing her. Anupama yells at him to go and asks him to not enter the house. He apologizes and notices his name on the opposite house’s door. Anupama tells him she took it for rent and even though she’s angry, she won’t leave him. Anuj sings songs for her from his house and Anupama thinks she will confess her feelings soon.

