Anupamaa, 15th July 2022, Written Update: Barkha is furious with Anuj’s decision

In today’s episode, Anu cuts the cake with Anuj and Anupama and they then all dance together. Barkha asks Sara to show around the house to Anu. Sara takes Anu with her excitedly. Barkha asks Anuj how can he hide such a big decision from everyone. Anuj tells its his wish and he didn’t have to ask any permission. He tells her that even she hid about her pregnancy when she was pregnant with Sara. She tried to defend herself and tells that taking care of children is a big responsibility and asks how could he decide this himself. Ankush asks what’s the need of children for Anupama at this age especially when she has three grown kids of her own.

Anupama tells that age doesn’t matter for her as if there is love to give to a child, they can take care of the child very well and tells that she likes the feeling of motherhood and knows she’s good at it. She tells that Anu is necessary for Anuj because he doesn’t have a child of his own. Ankush asks if they’re ready for such a big responsibility. Anuj tells he is ready and doesn’t have to justify himself and leaves. Anupama and Anuj take Sara to her new room and she gets excited seeing if decorated with balloons and toys. She gets happy and fixes Lord Krishna’s photo and thanks him for giving her such beautiful parents. Anuj and Anupama get emotional.

Then, they tell her that she has to meet Anupama’s family also and decide to go there. Adhik overhears them and decides to inform Pakhi about Anu. They leave to go to Shah house and Anuj gives an introduction of everyone to Anu. Pakhi shows a photo of Anu and informs everyone that Anuj and Anupama are fostering Anu. Anupama prays that the Shahs have a good reaction towards Anu.

