Anupamaa, 15th June 2022, Written Update: Anupama stands up for Bapuji

In today’s episode, Anupama tells that she will frame the hand imprints of everyone. Sara agrees and tells it’s a really good idea. Anuj tells that he got a nameplate for the house and Barkha tells that even she got one. Ankush asks them both to open. They both open and Anuj’s nameplate says ‘Anupama Sadan’ and Barkha’s says ‘Kapadia’s’. Anuj tells that the house is in Anupama’s name so his nameplate should be put out as she’s even inscribed in his heart.

Barkha tells that the other Kapadias also stay here so hers should be put up as it more general. Baa asks Anupama which one she chooses. She says both and keeps both of them in front of God’s idol and asks them to start the party. Sara tells she’s the coolest. Anupama asks Bapuji if he had food and he says yes. Ankush comes and apologises to Vanraj for the drama that happened and taunts him that he must’ve been in good relation with Anupama so he can be benefitted from her wealth. Vanraj smiles and tells that even he’s aware that he came back from the US for his own need and not because of brotherly love and leaves.

Bapuji burps and few guests insult him and mock him. Barkha also joins the guests. Vanraj defends Bapuji and even Anupama comes and scolds them for mistreating Bapuji. They ask an apology from Bapuji. She tells that they should apologise as she won’t tolerate anyone insulting her parents. Anuj comes and agrees with her and asks the guests to apologise. Ankush apologises on their behalf but Anupama asks him not to apologise as the guests only should apologise.

