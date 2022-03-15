Anupamaa, 15th March 2022, Written Update: Anuj saves Vanraj’s partnership

In today’s episode, Bapuji tells Anupama that Anuj needs her so she should be with him as they all are there with Kinjal. Anupama meets Anuj and gives him sweets and congratulates him for getting the contract and asks him what’s he going to do next. He says he’ll have to go through a lot of paperwork as he’s not Vanraj to do things illegally. She tells Vanraj is acting like he’s the owner of the company and suggests him to inform Malvika about the contract before Vanraj can provoke her against him. Then, Anuj drops Anupama back to the Shahs’ house.

Malvika video calls Vanraj and yells at him for not consulting her before bidding for the contract. He tells he couldn’t reach her and hence decided to bid for it. She tells the company is known for certain ethics and asks him to leave the company as they can’t be partners anymore and tells her legal team will handle everything and cuts the call. Anupama overhears that and asks him not to spoil Holi with his anger. Vanraj tells he doesn’t accept defeat easily. Then, Samar, Anuj and Mamaji make arrangements for Holi. Baa yells at Anuj for coming back again. Vanraj comes and tells he’s happy to announce that Malvika didn’t cancel the partnership.

Anuj says he is aware of that as he was the one who asked Malvika to give him another chance. He recalls Malvika telling him that Vanraj is unethical and she can’t tolerate his behaviour and Anuj asks her to give Vanraj another chance for the family and Anupama’s sake. He tells Vanraj that he got another chance because of Anupama. Mamaji asks Baa to thank Anuj as he saved Vanraj again. Anuj goes into the kitchen and asks Anupama why’s she cooking when everyone’s enjoying outside.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 14th March 2022, Written Update: Vanraj slaps Toshu for misbehaving