Anupamaa, 15th September 2022, Written Update: Shahs learn about Toshu’s affair

In today’s episode, Meenu goes to eat candy floss. Toshu feels they still didn’t decide on a pet name for Arya. He then says they shall call her Pari. Samar says there will be so many memes made on her and laughs. Toshu says to Kinjal that he will work hard for her and their daughter and that he wants to provide everything to them. He asks her not to doubt him if he’s out working and if he comes home late. Kinjal says she will never doubt him. Anupama asks Toshu if he doesn’t feel ashamed. Everyone gets shocked.

Rakhi tells that Anupama isn’t feeling well so she’ll take her to her room. Vanraj tells her to let Anupama speak. Anupama says that she’s feeling bad that she gave birth to Toshu. Baa asks her why is she hating her own child. Anupama tells her if she learns what Toshu did then she will react the same. Rakhi tries to take Anupama away but Kinjal asks her to tell them what happened. Toshu tells it is not a big deal. Anupama asks if having an affair and betraying Kinjal with fake promises isn’t a big deal. Everyone gets shocked.