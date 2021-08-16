Anupamaa, 16 August 2021, Written Update: Anupama decides to take a loan to repay their tax

Today we see that Leela tells Anupama that Hasmukh has left for Surat to collect his money from their relatives which he had given long back. Vanraj and Anupama are shocked after knowing the truth. Meanwhile, Kavya helds Hasmukh responsible for all the mess. Later, Anupama tells Vanraj that she wants to talk to him about the money.

Further, Nandini gives Samar her grandmothers vintage gold pendant and tells him to sell it, so that they can arrange around Rs 3 lakh. Samar gets angry on Nandini for her suggestion and returns the pendant to Nandini.

Later, Anupama suggests Vanraj about taking loan from the bank against their property. They end up deciding to take the loan, while Anupama is concerned about how will they repay the loan. Leela cheers up Anupama and motivates her to overcome this phase happily.

On the flip side Kinjal’s boss tries to get close to her which makes her feel uncomfortable. Soon, Kinjal gets back home and cries hugging Anupama and lies to Anupama and Vanraj that she is crying as she is missing Paritosh. Kinjal excuses herself and goes into her bedroom. Later, Anupama decides to talk to Kinjal but finds her asleep.

The next morning, Samar gets an offer to work abroad, but he refuses to accept it as his family is facing problems. Kavya insists Samar to accept the offer, on which Vanraj tells Kavya that none of his kids will work until he is alive. Kavya leaves calling all the Shah as emotional fools.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

