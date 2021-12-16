Anupamaa, 16 December 2021, Written Update: Vanraj organises a grand party

In today’s episode, we see that Anuj thanks Paritosh for his help and asks him to get back to the Shah house as Kinjal might be waiting for him. Later, Paritosh gets ready to leave while Anupama prepares Pakhi’s favourite burger and tells him to give it to her. Anuj constantly thinks about Malvika as Anupama can get hurt when she learns about the truth. Anupama understands that Anuj is in some sought of stress but decides to give him his space so that he gets back to normal. Anuj feels that he will have to tell Anupama about Malvika as he cannot hide anything from her for a long period of time.

Anupama gives medicines to Anuj while both of them get close to each other and the latter saves her from falling down. Anuj gets ready to reveal the truth but controls himself as he is unaware about how would Anupama react after knowing everything about Malvika. Elsewhere, Samar expresses his feelings in front of Nandini and also tells that he wants to marry her. Nandini is happy after listening to Samar but tells him to talk with his family members so that everyone accepts her as their family member. Samar assures Nandini that he will seek permission from all the elders in the family as he wants a good environment in the house.

On the flip side, Vanraj decides to reveal his future plans and invites everyone to celebrate his success as he decides to throw a party. Anuj asks Anupama to attend the party as he will be busy in an important meeting in the office. Everyone in the Shah house is clueless as Vanraj does not inform anyone about the reason behind the celebration and Kavya is furious as she is ignored by them. Anupama gets surprised when she sees that Vanraj has arranged a party at one the most expensive hotel and also gets worried as she is unaware of the reason behind such a grand celebration.

