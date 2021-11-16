Anupamaa, 16 November 2021, Written Update: Hasmukh leaves the Shah house

Today we see that Anupama asks Leela to calm down after she crosses all her limits and accuses Hasmukh for spoiling their life. GK interrupts Leela and tells that she can confront Anuj or Anupama for their mistakes but insulting Hasmukh in front of everyone is completely wrong. Ahead, GK makes an effort and tries to convince Leela but in return gets humiliated by her. Anuj gets angry after Leela insults GK for no reason. Later, Leela slaps Jignesh and tells him to stay silent when he tries to confront his sister.

Anupama stands stunned when she sees that Leela is out of control and is destroying her relationship with everyone. Leela enters Anupama’s dance academy and starts destroying it. Kavya smirks and says to herself that Leela is making her job easy by destroying the academy. Leela asks Hasmukh and others to accompany her as she decides to get back in their house. Hasmukh makes a shocking decision and informs everyone that he cannot step in the house where everyone treats him like a dog. Anupama decides to take care of Hasmukh and feels bad for him when Leela humiliates him in front of all the family members.

Furthermore, Anupama blames Leela for destroying the mental peace of Hasmukh. Leela tells everyone to leave and creates a mess after reaching the Shah house. After a while, Anuj and Anupama get Hasmukh with them and tell him to ignore Leela as she was angry. Hasmukh informs Anupama that he will stay with her as going back in the Shah house will always make him realise that his worth is zero in front of his own family. Anupama decides to fight for Hasmukh’s dignity wherein Anuj assures that he will help them till his last breath. On the flip side, Kavya instigates Leela and asks her to snatch the warehouse from Anupama before Vanraj gets back.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 15 November 2021, Written Update: Leela insults Hasmukh