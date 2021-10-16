Anupamaa, 16 October 2021, Written Update: Anuj and Samar find Nandini

In today’s episode, Anupama makes an empowering speech to the ladies who have come for the competition at Anupama’s Dance Academy for the hotel. Vanraj is watching the live stream of this competition and Kavya walks into the room and wonders for how many days he will stay calm like this. Anuj and Anupama dance and help the women to feel better. Samar comes to Anupama and tells her that Nandini left and shows her the letter. Anuj and Samar leave to find Nandini.

Anupama calls Vanraj but he cuts the call stating that he’s busy. Kinjal and Bapuji ask Anupamaa where is Anuj since it’s time to judge and she judges them herself. Devika announces that the results will be out soon. Kavya wonders where Nandini is and Vanraj gets to know that Nandini has an ex. Anupama comes into the room and tells Vanraj that Nandini is missing and also informs about Rohan. Vanraj calls Samar but Anuj picks it up and tells that Samar is looking for Nandini and he picked up to keep him informed.

Vanraj is angry and feels Samar has replaced him with Anuj. Samar finds Nandini and Anuj texts Vanraj telling that they found her. Nandini is brought home and she tells that she thought it was in the best interest for everyone if she ran away and Rohan came in a car and forced her to get in but she managed to escape and then fell unconscious, and when she woke up, she found Samar and Anuj. Vanraj yells at Anupama for not telling him about Rohan before and Samar tells him that’s it’s not her fault as he and Nandini decided to keep it from him.

