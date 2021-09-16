Anupamaa, 16 September 2021, Written Update: Drama in Shah house after Anuj's partnership offer

Today, Leela and Paritosh questions Anupama about Anuj’s behaviour. Samar backs Anupama and asks Paritosh to calm down. Paritosh backfires on Samar and blames him for getting Anuj in their house. After a while, Anupama gets livid and asks her family about Vanraj and Kavya’s relation. Anupama also adds that none of the family member had problem with their relation while Anupama was already married to Vanraj. Kinjal, Samar and Hasmukh support Anupama wherein all the other family members insult her.

Later, Vanraj orders Anupama to refuse Anuj’s offer. Anupama tells Vanraj that the former is not her husband anymore to order her. Leela also supports Vanraj and forces Anupama to reject the offer which humiliates her. Vanraj gets angry as Anupama refuses his order. Kavya asks Vanraj to let Anupama work with Anuj, but Vanraj stays firm on his decision. Ahead, Vanraj reveals that it will be awkward for him to work as an employee in a office where Anupama is his boss.

Kinjal and Samar think that Anupama has the potential and the latter should grab the opportunity. Hasmukh decides to send Devika to convince Anupama. Further, Devika visits Anupama’s dance academy. On the other hand, Paritosh tells Vanraj that Anuj has given high amount of responsibility on Anupama’s shoulders. The latter also adds that he fears that Anupama what if his mother fails to meet the expectations. Vanraj feels that Paritosh might get convinced and thus starts provoking him against Anupama. Meanwhile, Devika motivates Anupama to take a stand for herself and tells her to start working. On the flip side, Paritosh plans to take away Anupama from Anuj.

We have seen this episode on channels OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj threatens to cancel the deal with Shahs