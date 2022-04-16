Anupamaa, 16th April 2022, Written Update: Anupama gets electrocuted

In today’s episode, Jignesh tells Bapuji to not take the money from Anupama as she’s the daughter. Bapuji tells there isn’t any rule like that and tells they should be accepting change and breaking the stigma so he tells Anupama that he accepts her cheque. He tells they should treat daughters equally as it’s not just son’s duty to bear the financial problems but even a daughter can support financially. He tells he’s proud to keep the money.

Devika tells everyone should get a father like him. Dolly tells she’s proud to be his daughter and tells she regrets not being able to help him during her wedding. Bapuji asks her not to feel like that. Anuj and Malvika praise Anupama for breaking many stigmas. Anuj asks her why’s she standing silently as she’s usually never silent. Anupama tells Bapuji always motivated her and asked her to fight for herself. Pakhi overhears their conversation. Malvika asks Anuj to announce his job as well but he tells he’s waiting for the right time.

On the other hand, Vanraj yells at Kavya for asking Anirudh’s help. Kavya asks him what else should she do because he is egoistic and Anirudh can help them as he’s successful. Vanraj asks her if she wants to divorce him, she happily can. She tells him that it’s very easy for him to break relationships and asks him to keep his ego aside. He yells at her to leave him as his luck might increase and she gets shocked. Anupama prepares food in the kitchen but gets an electric shock while handling the mixer.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 15th April 2022, Written Update: Anupama gives the cheque to Bapuji