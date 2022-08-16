Anupamaa, 16th August 2022, Written Update: Anuj regains his consciousness

In today’s episode, Barkha tells that Vanraj should be the one accused and a police investigation should be opened. Kavya tells there isn’t any need for it as she was there. Barkha tells that Kavya might be biased towards Vanraj and might be lying so she insists on an investigation. Baa asks if she thinks Vanraj pushed Anuj down and then fell down himself. Barkha tells that he doesn’t do anything properly and insists on an investigation. Baa tells that Barkha just cares about money. Anupama asks Kavya to send Barkha and Baa out to a field to argue. Kavya tells Barkha to stop accusing Vanraj. Barkha tells she knows that Vanraj did something and won’t spare anyone who will support him.

Anupama asks her to stop fighting. Barkha yells at her and asks why is she defending the Shahs even though they ill-treat her and asks if she’s still in love with Vanraj. Anupama gets shocked and gets angry. She tells her that she should be thankful they’re in the hospital or she wouldn’t have spared her and asks her not to interfere between her husband and her. Anupama asks her to calm down as it’s a hospital. Both the families start arguing. Bapuji comes and stops them and asks them to behave.

Later, Anupama rushes to the ICU and

opens his eyes. Everyone gets happy except the Kapadias. He closes his eyes but Anupama pleads him to open them. He opens his eyes and calls out her name. She tells him that she loves him. He says the same. Barkha thinks that she thought she could’ve taken over the wealth. Anuj takes Vanraj’s name.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 15th August 2022, Written Update: Anuj’s condition worsens