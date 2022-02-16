Anupamaa, 16th February 2022, Written Update: Kavya decides to impress Vanraj

In today’s episode, Anupama tells Anuj to go to his house. Anuj tells he’ll go later and she asks him why is he standing. He tells he likes the view and tells her to go in if she wants to. Anupama agrees and he asks her when will evening come. She tells he needs to wait and he thinks he’s been waiting since 26 years. Anupama closes the door and thinks she’ll finally tell him what he wants. Kavya prepares chutney in a mortar and wonders how people do this easily.

Baa comes and tells her that it’s easier if she’ll think about her mother in law and tells it works vice versa as well. Kavya starts grinding faster and Baa asks her what’s the special occasion. Kavya tells its valentine’s day so she’s preparing Vanraj’s favourite chutney. Baa tells her to not waste her chance this time. Kavya thinks she will succeed no matter what. Kinjal excitedly asks them which dress to wear as she wants to go out for a date with Toshu. Baa asks her to wear a red saree. Kavya tells Kinjal is going on a date so why would she wear a saree. Baa insists her to wear her saree. Kinjal tells she’ll wear her dress. Kinjal feels weak and Baa asks what happened. She tells she’s dieting so maybe that’s why she’s feeling tired.

GK tells Malvika that Vanraj called the landline. Malvika tells she doesn’t want to go to work without Anupama and Anuj. Anupama and Anuj discuss their work plans. Kinjal books a table and feels weak again. She asks Toshu to come fast and thinks of clearing the misunderstandings. Vanraj sees his room decorated. Nandini sees the dance academy decorated. Samar expresses his love for Nandini. Kavya tells Vanraj that she loves him a lot. Anuj prepares cake for Anupama. Anupama wears a saree and shows the decorations to him.

