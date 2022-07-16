Anupamaa, 16th July 2022, Written Update: Vanraj gets shocked on Anu’s arrival

In today’s episode, Baa tells that Anupama and Anuj have gone mad and that’s why they’re planning to get a child home. Vanraj tells Anupama is doing everything rebellious as she’s becoming a mother and a grandmother at once. Baa tells that when it’s time for sacrifices, Anupama is getting a baby. Toshu also agrees with Vanraj and Baa. The doorbell rings and Pakhi tells that it must be Anupama, Anuj and Anu as Adhik mentioned that they were coming here. Vanraj opens the door and Anu hugs him and calls him the uncle with a moustache. Everyone gets shocked looking at her.

Anu asks him why’s he not replying. Kavya comes and smiles at her and asks Vanraj to introduce himself. Vanraj then asks Anupama what was the need of getting a foster kid at this age. They ask him how did he get to know and he informs them that Adhik told Pakhi about this. Bapuji tells that it’s very hard to adopt anyone at this age and in general as well because of the stigma present in society, so he’s proud that they took this step. Anu takes Bapuji and Mama ji’s blessings.

Barkha tells Ankush to do something and not just be an employee in his company. Adhik tells if he won’t do anything then he will. Samar, Pakhi and Kinjal introduce themselves to Anu. Kinjal takes Anu to show around the house. Vanraj tells Anupama is divided now between her children and continues taunting them. Anuj tells that motherhood can never be divided. Anupama asks Vanraj not to worry about them.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

