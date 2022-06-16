Anupamaa, 16th June 2022, Written Update: Barkha annoyed at Anupama

In today’s episode, Barkha apologises to Bapujj and asks the guests also to apologise. They apologise and Barkha apologises to Anupama, who also apologises to her. Anuj tells that one of the reason he fell in love with Anupama is that she will always support the truth and won’t ever let any injustice happen to anyone. Ankush asks Anuj to forget everything and tells that he never knew Anupama was so strong. Anupama asks the Shahs to come for dinner but Vanraj refuses to eat by telling that they have already been insulted a lot. Baa tells that they want to leave as they still have some dignity left.

Anupama tells Vanraj that the relationships are new so a few ups and downs might be there but they need to compromise sometimes. Vanraj tells they can’t stay after so much humiliation. Bapuji tells they’ll come some other time and they all leave. Anupama and Anuj get sad. Anupama tells that her family left without having dinner and now they must have been eating bread and milk. She cries looking at the food she prepared. Anuj consoles her and tells her that he was thinking of buying a nearby bungalow for Ankush and Barkha.

Barkha gets angry seeing the social media photos and tells that she’s not seen in any photos and only Anupama is getting all the attention. Ankush asks her to co-operate with Anuj and Anupama as they’re good people and asks her why did she break all ties with his parents. She asks him to stop blaming her for everything and gets annoyed at Anupama. Anupama tells Anuj that there isn’t a need for a new house as they can stay together. Anuj tells that they’d probably prefer living separately as they are from US. Ankush asks Barkha to behave properly as he doesn’t want to stay away from her brother like she made him stay away from his parents.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

