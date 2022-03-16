Anupamaa, 16th March 2022, Written Update: Anuj supports Anupama

In today’s episode, Anuj tells Anupama that he doesn’t want any drama on the day of festival. He asks her why’s she’s preparing gujia alone as she came to the house as a family member and mother to Kinjal so she should celebrate the festival. He tells her to not be that sweet also and they both go out holding each other’s hand. Baa gets shocked seeing them and Anuj tells Anupama will not cook now. Baa asks who else will work and Anuj asks her whose house is this. Baa tells its Vanraj’s house and he tells she got her answer. GK and Samar laugh.

Anuj tells Anupama is their guest and is only staying for Kinjal’s sake. Baa asks if she should perform her aarti and he tells it’s her wish. He tells Anupama that he’ll her prepare food later and she smiles. Then, Baa and Bapuji do the aarti and then Vanraj and Kavya do it. Then, Anupama and Anuj do the aarti together and Baa wishes they get separated soon. A wood with fire falls in between them and Anuj pulls Anupama and protects her. Meenu suggests dancing and they all go dance. Then, Vanraj challenges Anuj for arm wrestling. Anupama and Bapuji get worried looking at them. Anuj wins and Anupama, Bapuji, GK and Samar cheer for him and get happy. Baa, Kavya and Toshu get annoyed.

Anuj tells Vanraj that he is back stronger and won’t lose if he’s determined to win and tells Bapuji that he’ll come back for the Holi celebration. Anupama goes to drop him till the gate. Vanraj gets angry at him. Anupama tells Anuj that he acted like a hero today and teases him. He asks her to return home soon and she tells she can’t leave Kinjal alone and promises him to make their Holi memorable and Vanraj overhears their conversation.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

